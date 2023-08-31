Jersey deputy told to apologise after code of conduct breach
A deputy has been told to apologise to a colleague and the States Assembly after breaching the code of conduct.
Deputy Max Andrews was accused of "sustained disrespectful communications" to a fellow deputy along with "public posts" and "gratuitous insults".
An investigation by Jersey's Commissioner for Standards found he had breached the code.
The Privileges and Procedures Committee (PPC) agreed with the findings.
Mr Andrews has now been told to write a letter to the deputy who made the complaints, and apologise publicly to the States.
The PPC said it will also consider further sanctions and "will propose a vote of censure to the States Assembly which intends to recommend takes place in camera".
Two complaints against Mr Andrews were made by Deputy Moz Scott, and received by the commissioner on 29 April and 10 May.
The report said the first included unsubstantiated allegations against Ms Scott, discourteous communications to her and about her, and violation of her personal boundaries.
It said the second referred to an incident that took place on 9 May 2023, Liberation Day, where Mr Andrews accused Ms Scott of lying and called her a "silly cow".
The commissioner concluded the deputy had breached three articles of the code of conduct and code of practice for ministers and assistant ministers.
The breached articles cover maintaining integrity of the States, access to confidential information and personal conduct.
Mr Andrews had been informed of the commissioner's conclusions, the report said.
