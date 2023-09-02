Jersey Coastguard unveils fully electric response vehicle
- Published
Jersey Coastguard has unveiled its first fully electric emergency response vehicle.
Bosses said it had been designed and adapted to carry all the equipment and technology needed.
It will replace another vehicle which will remain with Ports of Jersey as a response vehicle for the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service.
The new vehicle is part of Ports of Jersey's aim to transition to net zero by 2030.
Dan Downey, from Jersey Coastguard, said: "As well as playing a vital role in helping us respond to emergency situations... being fully electric means it will cost less to run and maintain and will help us cut our carbon footprint as we look at ways to make Jersey Coastguard greener."
