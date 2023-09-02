Dog walker rescued in Jersey after being cut-off by tide
A dog walker has been rescued in Jersey after getting cut-off by the tide.
Firefighters said the walker was cut-off at La Rocque on Friday night, about 200m (655ft) from shore, and climbed on rocks to avoid being taken out to sea.
Two boats helped get them to safety, including the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service inshore rescue boat (IRB).
The casualty and their dog were both brought to shore by the rescue boat and were unharmed apart from being "cold, wet and a bit shaken", rescuers said.
The fire service said a kayaker saw the walker and "remained with them until a vessel in the area was able to rescue the casualty, and their dog, from the rocks before they were washed off".
It added that they were then transferred to the IRB, which "arrived just after the rescuing vessel".
Firefighters said the area "was known to the dog walker and they were simply caught out".
"This does highlight the importance of having a working mobile phone when out and about in areas below the high water marks, and letting someone know where you're going and what time you're returning," they added.
