Autumn Covid-19 booster launched in Jersey
- Published
The Covid-19 autumn vaccination booster programme is being rolled out in Jersey.
Vaccination appointments will be available for people aged 75 and older from 12 September.
Jersey States said people aged 65 and over would be able to get their booster from 26 September.
The states said bookings were being opened in priority group order with the aim of ensuring the most vulnerable people receive their vaccine first.
Islanders who can receive the autumn booster include:
- Care home residents and staff
- All adults aged 65 and over
- Anyone between six months and 64 years old in a clinical risk group
- Health and care workers
- People aged 12 to 64 who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
- Carers aged 16 to 64
People over 75 will be able to book an appointment from Tuesday.
All other eligible islanders will be able to book from 19 September.
Prof Peter Bradley, Director of Public Health, said: "It's hugely important that those eligible for the autumn booster book their vaccine to ensure they are best protected over winter.
"Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourselves and others against COVID-19 and protects against severe disease which is more likely with increasing age."
