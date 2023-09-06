Lifeboat station in Jersey to twin with French team
A lifeboat station in Jersey is formally twinning with its French counterparts on Sunday.
There will be a ceremony to mark the agreement between St Catherine's Lifeboat Station and the SNSM Pirou team at the Jersey team's open day.
Members of the public will be able to go onboard the Eric W Wilson, the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat operating out of St Catherine's.
Other emergency services will also be there to meet the public.
A spokesman for St Catherine's said: "This is an historic event for St Catherine's RNLI station - the two stations frequently work together and this twinning will strengthen the close bonds that the crews have."
The open day will take place from 10:00 BST to 16:00 with refreshments available.
