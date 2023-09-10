Zebra crossings supporting safer routes to schools
Published
Work to install two new zebra crossings in Jersey has been completed.
The crossings can be found at St Mark's Road in St Helier and Rue de Haut in St Lawrence.
The Government of Jersey said the crossings would provide safer routes to schools in the area such as Springfield and Bel Royal.
The work started on 31 July, and was scheduled for the school holidays to "limit the impact on motorists".
