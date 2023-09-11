Teachers' union calls off Jersey strike action after talks
One of the teachers' unions planning to strike in Jersey on Tuesday has called off its action after talks with the government.
The agreement means members of the NASUWT union will get a back-pay deal of 7.9%, but remain in dispute over a final settlement.
A decision about the two further days of strike action planned for 18 and 19 October will be taken in due course.
The government has been approached for a comment.
The National Education Union (NEU) said the back-pay deal of 7.9% was not good enough, and would go ahead with its action on Tuesday.
Adrian Moss, joint district and branch secretary for NEU Jersey, said teachers regretted the disruption strike action may cause, but that conditions needed to improve for them.
NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: "The strong resolve of members to take strike action to protect their pay has seen the government change its policy and agree to pay the back pay owed to NASUWT members in September.
"This chaotic situation could have been avoided if ministers had paid the back pay, along with the 7.9% award in July.
"The government should move swiftly to resolve this, pay teachers what they are owed and then move on to meaningful negotiations around future pay and workload agreements."
