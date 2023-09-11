Police arrest two after St Helier street fight
- Published
Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a "large fight" in St Helier on Sunday.
Jersey police are looking for witnesses to the fight, which happened around Snow Hill and Queen Street at about 02:30 BST.
A large number of men in their late teens and early 20s were involved and two needed medical treatment.
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the fight, or who has mobile phone footage of it.
