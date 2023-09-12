Politicians could get biggest pay rise in 20 years
- Published
Jersey's politicians could get a 7.7% pay rise from the start of next month after a pay review.
The changes were proposed by the State's newly appointed independent reviewer, Jennifer Long.
The reviewer decides how much States Members are paid.
She concluded their salaries - currently £50,000 pounds a year - should go up in line with the annual increase in average earnings in Jersey.
This year's figure of 7.7% is the highest increase since 2001.
The review explained the role of States Members, in that they held an office for the four-year term of the parliament
It said: "As is typical for parliamentarians in other jurisdictions, States Members are not formally 'employees' and do not have some of the things that often go with being an employee, such as a formalised job description, fixed hours, specified tasks and outputs, or performance review."
It said: "Their accountability is to the voters who express their view at each election."
Islanders are being asked to give feedback on the reviewers findings by filling out an online survey.
The deadline for the survey is Tuesday 3 October.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk