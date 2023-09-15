Jersey hospital site to be cleared this month
Work to clear disused buildings at a Jersey hospital site will begin this month.
Jersey Demolition Contractors have been selected to remove asbestos from the Overdale site ahead of the removal of the buildings later this year.
Ministers said there was no safety risk to neighbouring properties.
The Government of Jersey is planning a new acute hospital with emergency care at Overdale by 2028.
It forms part of the next phase for the New Healthcare Facilities Programme.
While all outpatient services located at Overdale have now been transferred, Samarès Ward will remain at Overdale until the buildings are deemed unsafe or a new facility is found.
The works follow the completion of the move of Health and Community Services outpatient services from Overdale to the new Enid Quenault Health and Wellbeing Centre at Les Quennevais.
Deputy Tom Binet, Minister for Infrastructure, said the work demonstrates the quality of building the programme will achieve.
He said: "I look forward to maintaining and even improving on these standards as we move forward with the development of the Acute Hospital."