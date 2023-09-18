Flu vaccine booking in Jersey begins
- Published
Jersey's annual flu vaccination programme is starting.
The nasal vaccine for children start on Monday, with consent forms having been sent to parents.
For other islanders the vaccines are available from Tuesday.
A range of people are eligible for the free vaccine, including islanders over 50 and healthcare workers and it will be available from GP surgeries and pharmacies.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of Public Health, encouraged everyone who was eligible to come forward.
He said: "Both flu and Covid-19 can cause serious illness and the risk of hospitalisation is increased if they are caught at the same time...
"We have also seen an increasing number of children becoming ill with flu in other jurisdictions such as Australia. The UK and Jersey often follows similar trends, so I urge parents to ensure their children are best protected."
He added that it had been "made easy" for those who are eligible for the Covid-19 autumn booster to receive it along with their flu vaccine at Fort Regent.
The flu vaccine is available free of charge to:
- Islanders aged 50 and over
- Healthcare workers and registered carers
- Children aged six months to two years and clinically at risk
- Children aged 2-16 years
- All those aged 16-50 years who are clinically at-risk (including pregnant women)
- Households of clinically at-risk islanders or those on the shielded patient list
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.