Organisations sought for first WellFest event in Jersey
Organisations across Jersey are being invited to get involved in an event promoting good health and wellbeing.
WellFest is to be held for the first time at Grainville School on 14 October.
It will include activities and talks for islanders of all ages seeking to improve their health and wellbeing.
Charities, government departments and private businesses are being invited to get in touch with Public Health if they wish to take part.
The deadline for registering interest in 25 September.
Deputy Director of Public Health, Grace Norman, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the huge range of organisations in Jersey who support all aspects of health and wellbeing.
"Our intention is that islanders attending the event will discover, try out, and engage with a variety of services that can support their overall health and wellbeing while also having fun."
