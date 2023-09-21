Jersey government offers incentives for car-free day
- Published
People in Jersey are being encouraged to walk or cycle instead of using a vehicle for World Car Free Day.
Islanders walking or cycling on Friday could be offered tokens to exchange for an £80 bike voucher or a free breakfast muffin, the Government of Jersey said.
A total of 100 tokens will be hidden along walking and cycling routes into town.
Ell Hopton, active travel engagement officer, said they were incentivising people to ditch their cars.
"There are so many additional benefits to travelling actively for our daily journeys, including improved health and wellbeing, cleaner air, and less congestion on the roads," he added.
He said 17% of Jersey's carbon emissions come from travel in petrol and diesel cars.
Meanwhile, 40% of islanders travel to work alone in the car, he explained.
Three winners who find the tokens will win an £80 voucher to spend at Acorn on a re-purposed bike.
Tokens can be exchanged at the Climate Jersey trailer in the Royal Square throughout the day.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.