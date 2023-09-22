Minister proposes 8.6% income support increase in Jersey
- Published
Jersey's social security minister has published proposals for an 8.6% increase in income support benefits from January.
Income support is a weekly benefit available to low-income families, made up of a range of components to reflect the size and needs of each household.
The proposals are subject to approval by the States Assembly.
Deputy Elaine Millar said she was "really pleased" to be putting forward the proposals.
If approved, components for adults and children, household expenses, private rental costs, personal care, mobility, childcare and carers will be increased.
The government said income support tenants living in social housing were automatically supported with the full cost of their rent.
It said after the introduction of the Health Access Scheme, all adults and children in income-support households could access general practice (GP) services at heavily subsidised rates.
An adult surgery consultation with a GP is fixed at £12, with no additional fee for blood tests, letters of referral and similar services.
This fee has not increased since the scheme was introduced in 2020.
Given the support now available through the Health Access Scheme, the clinical cost component - designed to help with the full cost of GP visits - is being maintained at its current rate, the government said.
'Protected'
Deputy Millar said: "I am really pleased to be putting forward this comprehensive package of income support increases, which will enhance the support provided to low-income families.
"The low income RPI figure peaked at 8.6% in March 2023 and reduced to 6.4% in June, with the downward trend set to continue.
"Providing an increase based on the highest point of recent low income RPI values will make sure that income-support households are protected over the coming year."
The annual cost of the increased components is estimated at £7.9m,with the budget provided for in the 2024 government plan.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.