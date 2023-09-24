Strategy to 'ensure maritime safety' published
A strategy to ensure Jersey meets the global standards for maritime safety and marine environmental protection has been published.
The government said its maritime strategy would "ensure maritime safety and marine environmental protection".
In a 2022 audit of all the members of the Red Ensign Group of British shipping registers, it assessed if Jersey was able to meet the standards.
Deputy Kirsten Morel said it was "our duty" to meet international standards.
The Red Ensign Group comprises the UK, the Crown Dependencies and the nine UK Overseas Territories that operate shipping registers.
Mr Morel, the minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture, said the audit was "broadly positive, but identified that Jersey needed a national maritime strategy in order to demonstrate that we complied with the IMO's standards".
He said: "The strategy's publication shows that Jersey is serious about meeting its international obligations for safety and environmental protection in our waters."
The maritime strategy sets out the aims, objectives and actions the island will take to meet the standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations' agency and the global standard-setting authority for the safety and environmental performance of international shipping.
"We can expect various aspects of our shipping and maritime policy to be reviewed and updated as international standards change over time, and the National Maritime Strategy provides us with the framework to ensure that Jersey is able to continue to remain a responsible jurisdiction," Mr Morel said.
The Territorial Seas Coordination and Advisory Group will coordinate the work of all involved, and provide "oversight and advice" to ministers.
The government said its strategy would also be submitted to the UK government to be included in its response to the IMO's audit of the Red Ensign Group members for compliance with standards.
