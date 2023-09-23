The Corn Riots Festival set to return to Jersey

The festival is encouraging people to learn the island's native Norman language, Jèrriais

A music event celebrating legislative reform returns to Jersey next weekend.

The annual Corn Riots Festival will feature live local performers from Saturday 30 September to Sunday 1 October.

The event, in the Royal Square, will also encourage people to learn the island's native Norman language, Jèrriais.

The Corn Riots was a revolt which took place on 28 September 1769 and led to major changes to Jersey's government.

Deputy Kirsten Morel, the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture said the festival was a "celebration of Jersey's modern cultural identity".

She added: "Who knows - this could be the first step to some people learning our wonderful language.

"The event has become an annual celebration of Jersey's culture and history and I hope everyone will come and join in."

The weekend will also feature a children's choir and a public sing-and-play-along, both performing Jèrriais songs.

Islanders can get the chord changes and lyrics by going to the government's website, in preparation for the Musical Riot Play Along at 12:45pm on Sunday.

