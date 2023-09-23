Professional boxer with diabetes makes inspirational speech
- Published
The first professional boxer in the UK with type 1 diabetes has called on others with the condition to follow their dreams.
Muhammad Ali Zahid, from Rochdale, gave a talk at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier on Saturday morning.
He was initially refused a licence by the British Boxing Board of Control due to his diabetes.
But after many years of campaigning, the welterweight said that he proved it was safe for him to compete.
He said that in order to do so he quelled concerns that checking blood sugar levels during bouts would be too disruptive.
He finally received his professional boxing licence in 2018, after a three-year legal battle .
Mr Zahid said: "Diabetes is a condition and not an illness in my eyes - a controllable condition.
"Anyone who has type 1 diabetes shouldn't give up on their dreams. Get help from your [doctor]."
He expressed his hope that diabetic social media influencers would come forwards and get a powerful discussion about the condition going online.
"It would be an eye-opener to the world," he said.
'Active'
A spokesperson for Diabetes Jersey said there are about 550 people with type 1 diabetes living on Jersey.
Chairman Bill O'Brien said: "Most people I know with type 1 diabetes are very active which is very good to see."
He argued strongly that a healthy lifestyle could make a big difference to quality of life for diabetics. But added that role models were also important.
"Shared experiences like Muhammad's are very powerful," he said.
"We're very grateful to Affinity Wealth for funding this visit and making sure people could hear Muhammad's talk for free."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.