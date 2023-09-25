Tesco puts wrong cow on Jersey milk bottle label
Tesco has confirmed it will update the branding on its Jersey whole milk after a shopper spotted a Guernsey cow on the bottle's label.
The mistake was photographed by a Jersey woman shopping in a UK store.
The image was shared in a Facebook group that has some 160,000 members. It garnered more than 8,000 reactions.
"Our Finest whole milk recently changed from milk from both Guernsey and Jersey cows to solely Jersey cows," a spokesperson for Tesco said.
"We are currently in the process of updating the photo on the bottle to a Jersey cow."
