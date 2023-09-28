Floating Earth exhibit attracts 30,000 visitors in Jersey
- Published
More than 30,000 people have seen an art exhibition in Jersey featuring a model of the Earth floating in a reservoir.
The 10m (33ft) wide Floating Earth was on display at Queen's Valley Reservoir for 11 days.
The model of the globe, using images taken by NASA, was made by UK artist Luke Jerram, who wanted it to raise awareness about climate change.
The charity ArtHouse Jersey worked with him to bring the exhibition to Jersey.
Mr Jerram said: "I created the artwork to keep this subject on the agenda and also show people what we could lose.
"Our floating blue planet is just incredibly beautiful and fragile.
"It will also make people realise what public art can do and it can reach out to people in lots of different ways.
"It was really nice to see the Floating Earth in Jersey with ducks and swans swimming around, which means they weren't scared of it; which is nice."
ArtHouse Jersey director Tom Dingle said: "We were so pleased with, not just the numbers of people who came, but also the diversity of people who came.
"It was a fantastic cross-section of our island's community.
"There is something about seeing the Earth from that view point and it did bring across a sense of fragility."
