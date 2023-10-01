Rise in the number of annual deaths in Jersey
Cancers and circulatory diseases, such as heart disease, remained the leading causes of death in Jersey last year.
The annual mortality report recorded 920 deaths in 2022, a 12% rise on the 820 deaths recorded in 2021.
The report said cancers and circulatory diseases accounted for 54% of all fatalities and had been the main cause of death since 2007.
It said about one in five deaths were from causes considered avoidable by being preventable or treatable.
Alzheimer's and dementia continued to account for about 10% of fatalities, similar to the percentage in 2021.
Covid-related deaths remained the same, accounting for 4% of fatalities in 2022 and similar to the figure in England.
The island's average age at death in 2022 was 79, the same as the year before and an increase of 12 years since 1960 (67 years).
Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Malcolm Ferey said: "We know that adopting positive healthy behaviours contribute to longer and healthier lives and that many causes of death can be prevented.
"Preventable diseases are commonly caused by smoking, diet and nutrition, and alcohol consumption, and these are areas which are prioritised in the forthcoming public health strategy.
"Recent years have seen the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on islanders and it is important to note just how resilient we as a community are."
