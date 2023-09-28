Jersey Reds fans 'absolutely devastated' by club closure
Islanders and supporters of Jersey's rugby team, which has ceased trading, say they are "absolutely devastated".
The Jersey Reds announced the club had ceased trading on Wednesday, saying liquidation was "inevitable" unless funding could be found.
The Championship title-holders have competed in English Rugby's second tier for the past 11 seasons.
Jane De La Haye said she had helped build the clubhouse with her family when she was a child.
She said it was "really sad", and hoped the government could bring back funding for the club.
"It's a real shock actually," she said.
"This is really important for the island as a whole... The fact that the actual Jersey government can't even come in... I'm gobsmacked, it's embarrassing and I just hope they get their act together."
Lucy Stephenson, the minister responsible for sport, said the government could "not commit further money at a time when there [were] so many other demands on the public purse".
Up to 70 players, coaches and support staff have been affected by the news.
Myles Landick, groundsman, coach and former player for the Reds, said he had "given everything to the club" over the last 15 years.
He said: "All the staff were called to a meeting this morning and the information was put across to us... Obviously shocked, sadness, got 50-plus people who've lost their jobs, you've got mortgages, rent, families to support - it is difficult.
"What's happened has happened, the future is now in my hands and how I deal with it going forwards, it wasn't nice up here this morning."
Mr Landick said they had received "lots of lovely messages from lovely people showing their support, which is amazing".
'Absolutely devastated'
Christa Roberts has volunteered at the Reds for 15 years, and said she was "absolutely devastated by this news".
She said: "My heart goes out to all the players, coaches, behind the scenes staff and the many more involved with the club.
"I feel privileged to have worked and volunteered as part of the club for such a long time. Today is such a sad day."
Islander Sally Minty-Gravett said "surely someone in Jersey" could support and sponsor the club.
"I just think it's very sad news when they have worked so hard to be where they are today and then boom," she said.
Supporter Mandy Fuller said she was "devastated" for the team: "Just as the boys were flying and doing our island proud."
Local butcher Simon Benest said the club was a "tribute to the island".
He said: "It's a terrible shame, I mean they've done so well, I had no idea that anything was going wrong."
