Overdale Hospital access restricted for asbestos removal
Public access to a Jersey hospital site at the centre of redevelopment plans is now restricted to make way for asbestos removal from disused buildings.
Demolition vehicles have moved on to Overdale Hospital grounds, it was confirmed by the Government of Jersey.
Health bosses were said to be looking for an alternative route for residents.
Asbestos surveys and removal started this month on the dilapidated buildings, in anticipation of their complete removal later in the year.
