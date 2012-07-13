Argentina profile
Argentina is one of South America's biggest media markets. There are dozens of TV networks, hundreds of radio stations and more than 150 daily newspapers.
The Grupo Clarin and La Nacion conglomerates are the main players in the national media.
The top free-to-air TV networks - Telefe, America, El Nueve and El Trece - are privately owned. Public broadcasting has a minor role. Clarin and La Nacion are the leading national newspapers.
The media are generally free from official censorship, says Freedom House. But it says the threat of violence can encourage self-censorship when covering crime stories.
Argentina has one of Latin America's highest rates of internet penetration. There were 42 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 91% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social platform.
The government does not routinely block or filter online content, says Freedom House.
Press
Television
- Telefe (Canal 11) - leading national network, operated by Grupo Telefe
- El Trece (Canal 13) - leading national network, operated by Grupo Clarin
- El Nueve (Canal 9) - popular national network
- America (Canal 2) - popular network
- Todo Noticias- cable/satellite news channel owned by Grupo Clarin
Radio
- Radio Mitre - speech-based, operated by Grupo Clarin
- Radio Nacional - public
- Radio America - private, news and entertainment
- Radio Continental - private speech-based network
- Los 40 Principales - private FM music network