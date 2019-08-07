Bahamas profile - Media
The government operates radio networks and the islands' only TV station. There is a handful of private radio stations. Multichannel cable TV is widely available.
Press freedom is guaranteed by the constitution and is generally respected, says Freedom House. Privately-owned radio stations and newspapers carry a range of views.
There were more than 342,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com). Access is unrestricted.
The press
- The Nassau Guardian - daily
- The Tribune - daily
- The Freeport News - daily
Television
- ZNS TV - operated by government-owned, commercially-run Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (BCB)
Radio
- ZNS Bahamas - run by BCB, operates four networks
- Star 106.5 FM - private, music
- 100 Jamz - private, music
- Guardian Radio - private, talk