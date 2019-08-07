Barbados profile - Media
The media are free of censorship and state control, says Freedom House.
All newspapers are privately-owned, and there is a mix of private and public radio stations.
Although the sole TV station is run by the government-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, it presents a wide range of political views. The CBC also operates MCTV, a multi-channel and pay-TV service.
BBC World Service radio broadcasts on 92.1 FM in Bridgetown.
There were nearly 235,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com). Access is unrestricted.
The press
- The Barbados Advocate - daily
- The Nation - daily
- The Broad Street Journal - business
Television
- Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) - government-owned, operates CBC TV
Radio
- Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) - government-owned, operates FM 94.7, 98.1 The One, QFM 100.7
- BBS FM - operated by Barbados Broadcasting Service
- Faith 102 - religious, run by Barbados Broadcasting Service
- Hott 95.3 - run by Starcom Network
- Voice of Barbados - run by Starcom Network
- The Beat 104 - run by Starcom Network
- Life 97.5 - run by Starcom Network
- Mix 96.9 - commercial