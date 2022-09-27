Belize profile - Media

Belize compares favourably for media freedom with neighbouring countries. US-based Freedom House classifies the media as "Free".

The constitution guarantees media freedom, but there are exceptions regarding national security, public order and morality.

There are no daily newspapers; some weeklies are subsidised by political parties. Radio and TV outlets are privately-owned.

There were 200,000 internet users by 2021 - around 51% of the population (Internetworldstats).

Internet use is limited by infrastructure and high costs, says Freedom House. Facebook is the leading social media platform.

  • Love FM - commercial, music and news
  • Krem FM - private, commercial
  • Wave Radio - affiliated to United Democratic Party
  • Vibes Radio - affiliated to People's United Party