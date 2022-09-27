Jamaica profile - Media
- Published
Jamaica has a free press and its newspapers frequently criticise officials.
Broadcast media are mainly commercial and carry diverse comment. The main newspapers are privately-owned.
Jamaica has a top 10 ranking in the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index. The group says it is among the countries that most respect freedom of information.
BBC World Service radio is available on FM.
Jamaica had 1.6 million internet users in 2019, about 55% of the population (via Internetworldstats).
The press
- Radio Jamaica Ltd (RJR) - operates RJR 94 FM and other networks
- Kool 97 - commercial
- NewsTalk 93 - commercial
- Irie FM - commercial, reggae