Honduras media guide
Journalists, political activists and women are often the victims of violence, and perpetrators are rarely brought to justice, says US-based NGO Freedom House, with corruption, violence and impunity undermining the country's overall stability.
Journalists working for opposition media are often physically attacked, threatened, or forced to flee the country, says Reporters Without Borders.
Honduras is one of the most dangerous countries in the region for news media. In 2022 Honduras human rights commissioner said 92 media workers had been killed since 2001.
Freedom House says most of the main media outlets are owned by a few powerful business interests which exert control over content.
There were 5.5 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 54% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the leading social network.
Press
- El Heraldo - private daily
- La Prensa - private daily
- El Tiempo - private daily
- La Tribuna - private daily
Television
- Televicentro - operates Tsi, Canal 5 El Lider and Telecadena 7 y 4 networks
- Canal 6 - private
- VTV - private
- Canal 11 - private