Dominican Republic media guide
There are scores of terrestrial TV channels and hundreds of radio networks, most of them commercial.
In recent years, there has been a decrease in physical and verbal attacks against journalists, says Reporters Without Borders.
The media landscape is diverse and reporters regularly reveal scandals involving personalities in power. Citizens have free access to all media
There were 8.4 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 77% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- El Caribe - daily
- Hoy - daily
- Listin Diario - daily
- El Nacional - evening and Sunday
- Diario Libre - daily
Television
- RTVD - government-owned broadcaster
- Color Vision (Canal 9)
- Telemicro (Canal 5)
- Telesistema (Canal 11)
- Teleantillas (Canal 2)
- Antena Latina (Canal 7) - state-owned
- Cadena de Noticias (CDN) - news-based
Radio
- Cadena de Noticias (CDN) Radio - news station
- RTVD - government-owned broadcaster
- Rumba FM - one of Santo Domingo's many merengue, salsa stations