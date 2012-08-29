Dominican Republic media guide

There are scores of terrestrial TV channels and hundreds of radio networks, most of them commercial.

In recent years, there has been a decrease in physical and verbal attacks against journalists, says Reporters Without Borders.

The media landscape is diverse and reporters regularly reveal scandals involving personalities in power. Citizens have free access to all media

There were 8.4 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 77% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

