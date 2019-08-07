Latin America & Caribbean

Dominica profile - Media

  • 7 August 2019

Dominica has no daily newspapers; its press consists of weeklies.

There is no national terrestrial TV station, but cable TV covers part of the island.

The radio scene includes public and private stations.

Freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed and the media are "generally free in practice", says Freedom House.

There were 52,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com).

The press/internet

Television

Radio

