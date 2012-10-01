El Salvador media guide
- Published
The media are among the victims of the widespread violence in El Salvador, says Reporters Without Borders.
Harassment and acts of violence in response to coverage of corruption and organized crime have often led journalists to engage in self-censorship, says Freedom House.
Since taking office as president in 2019, Nayib Bukele has attacked and threatened journalists critical of his government.
The Salvadoran media landscape is varied, with a combination of traditional print media, television news and radio broadcasts. Several digital papers have emerged recently.
There were 4.8 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 74% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Access is unrestricted.
Press
- La Prensa Grafica - daily
- El Mundo - evening daily
- El Diario de Hoy - daily
- El Diario Co Latino - daily
- El Faro - digital weekly
Television
- TCS (Canal 2) - Telecorporación Salvadoreña is a group of local television stations formed by channels 2, 4, 6, and TCS+
- Canal Cuatro (Canal 4) - private
- Canal Seis (Canal 6) - private
- Agape TV (Canal 8) - private
- Canal 12 - private