Cuba media guide
- Published
Television, radio, and newspapers are all closely monitored by Cuba's government. Cuba remains the worst country for press freedom in Latin America, says France-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Almost all traditional media are state-controlled and journalists risk harassment and detention over coverage that is deemed to be critical of the authorities or the political system.
The country's independent press operates outside the law, its publications are considered "enemy propaganda," says US-based NGO Freedom House.
The US tries hard to reach Cuban audiences. Washington-backed Radio-TV Marti says it provides balanced and uncensored news.
Freedom House says online access is tightly controlled. Most users can only access "a closely monitored Cuban intranet", it says. Havana blocks access to some independent news websites.
There were 8.3 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 74% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).
Press/Online
- Granma - Communist Party newspaper, website in five languages including English
- Juventud Rebelde - Union of Young Communists newspaper, web pages in English
- El Toque - independent news site
- El Estornudo - independent news site
Television
- Portal de la TV Cubana - state TV portal
- RadioTelevision Marti - US state-run radio and television broadcaster in Miami.
Radio
- Radio Rebelde - news, music, sport
- Radio Reloj - news
- Radio Habana Cuba - external, languages include Spanish, English, French, Portuguese
- Radio Progreso - entertainment