Peru profile - Media

A man reads the headlines in the centre of Lima, 23 April, 2022Getty Images

Privately-owned outlets dominate the media scene, with state media having smaller audiences.

Lima is home to dozens of radio stations and several TV networks.

Radio is an important news source, particularly in rural areas.

The use of criminal defamation charges against journalists is the main threat to media freedom, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Freedom House says journalists are susceptible to threats and physical attacks, especially when covering corruption, and while murders of journalists have declined recently, numerous incidents of intimidation and assault are registered each year.

Media ownership is highly concentrated. RSF says Grupo El Comercio controls most national print titles and a major national TV network.

There were 29 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 87% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the top social media platform.

