Image copyright Getty Images

Privately-owned and state outlets make up the broadcasting landscape. Radio is a key news medium.

Major business groups dominate the media industry. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says ownership is concentrated in a few hands.

The constitution provides for a free press and media operate with few official curbs.

The border area where Paraguay meets Brazil and Argentina is particularly dangerous for reporters attempting to cover crime and corruption stories, says Freedom House.

There were more than 6.2 million internet users by December 2018 - almost 90% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com).

Facebook is the main social media platform.

The press

Television

Radio