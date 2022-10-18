Suriname profile - Media

Suriname "gets fairly high marks" for media freedom, says Reporters Without Borders. The group praises the varied media landscape.

The two daily newspapers are privately-owned. State-run broadcasters operate alongside private radio and TV stations.

There were 428,000 internet users by June 2022, some 72% of the population. (InternetWorldStats.com). Access is unrestricted.

The press

  • ATV - government-owned, commercial
  • STVS - government-owned, commercial