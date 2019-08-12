Latin America & Caribbean

St Kitts and Nevis - Media

  • 12 August 2019
The government operates national television and radio networks.

There are several private radio stations.

The constitution protects freedom of expression and this is generally respected by the government, says Freedom House.

There were around 45,000 internet users by December 2018, 80% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com).

