Aruba profile - Media
Aruba observes freedom of the press, as guaranteed under Dutch law. The mostly widely-read newspapers are in the Papiamento language.
There are two commercial TV stations. A cable TV subscription service provides access to foreign channels and there are a wide range of commercial radio stations available.
There were 103,052 internet users by March 2019, 97% of the population. (Internetworldstats.com)
Radio
Press
- Awe Mainta - Papiamento-language
- Diario Aruba - Papiamento-language
- Bon Dia
- The Morning News - English-language
- Aruba Today - English-language