Bermuda profile - Media
The islands' broadcasting scene is dominated by two commercial players, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company and VSB.
As well as home-grown broadcast media, most homes and hotel rooms have access to the multichannel, international offerings of cable and satellite TV services.
There were 61,000 internet users in July 2022 (via Internetworldstats.com).
Press
Television
- Bermuda Broadcasting Company (BBC) - private, operates ZFB TV (Channel 7), ZBM TV (Channel 9)
- VSB - private, operates VSB TV (Channel 11)
Radio
- Bermuda Broadcasting Company (BBC) - operates ZBM, Spirit FM, Power 95
- VSB - operates Mix 106, 1450 Gold, BBN