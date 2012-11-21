Curacao profile - Media
Curacao's media landscape is characterised by a substantial number of media outlets.
There are no fewer than 28 licensed radio stations, eight newspapers and at least three television stations, according to a 2016 report by Unesco.
Legislation does not currently distinguish between public, private and community radio. Curacao does not have any public service media. All of its media are commercial entities.
Press
- Antilliaans Dagblad - Dutch language daily distributed in the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Sint Maarten
- Amigoe - Dutch-language daily, Curacao
- Curacao Chronicle - English-language paper, Curacao
- Extra - Papiamento-language paper, Curacao