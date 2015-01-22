Bolivia's Morales attends colourful Andean swearing-in ritual
Bolivian President Evo Morales has attended a colourful swearing-in ceremony dressed as an Inca emperor.
Mr Morales, who officially assumes power on Thursday, wore an embroidered gown engraved with the Inca sun god during the Andean ritual.
He will become the country's longest serving leader when he begins his term.
Wednesday's ceremony took place at Tiwanaku, the site of an ancient pre-Incan centre of power in the west of present day Bolivia.
Mr Morales is the country's first indigenous president and has been in office since 2006.
He remains hugely popular among indigenous people, who make up almost two thirds of the country's population, but his critics accuse him of authoritarianism and of wasting money on dubious projects.