Image copyright Reuters Image caption More than a dozen buildings were destroyed in the explosion

An explosion has caused extensive damage in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Dozens of buildings were damaged in the blast in the Sao Cristovao neighbourhood and at least seven people were injured, including a child.

Officials said they suspected a gas leak in a local business may have been the cause.

Rescue workers are searching the rubble, but so far have reported no deaths.

People reported hearing the explosion as far as 6km (4 miles) away.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rescue workers searching the rubble pulled out seven injured people

Local resident Marlene Sangy Aires told O Globo newspaper about the moment the blast happened.

"The roof caved in and my 21-year-old son managed to shield my 18-year-old daughter with his body," she said.

"We were trapped in the rubble and used the light of our mobile phones to signal to the rescue workers. They found us and pulled us out."

Image copyright AP Image caption The explosion happened at about 03:00 local times

Image copyright AP Image caption Even residents who lived miles away reported hearing the explosion

A nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital after having been buried underneath the rubble for three hours, her mother told Folha newspaper.

Emergency workers said some 40 buildings had been damaged.