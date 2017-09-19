In pictures: Huge earthquake rocks Mexico

In pictures: Huge earthquake rocks MexicoPublished20 September 2017Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, ReutersImage caption, In central Mexico, the army has been deployed to help the rescue effort, which has been continuing through the nightImage source, ReutersImage caption, Across Mexico City, teams of rescue workers and volunteers clawed through the rubble with picks, shovels and their bare handsImage source, AFPImage caption, Hundreds of volunteers joined emergency services in the search for survivorsImage source, AFPImage caption, The quake struck at lunchtime, sending people fleeing through the streetsImage source, AFPImage caption, The tremor created holes in the sides of multi-storey buildings in the capitalImage source, EPAImage caption, Cars were buried in rubbleImage source, AFPImage caption, About two million people in the capital were left without electricity and phone lines were downImage source, ReutersImage caption, The quake comes just over a week since another killed 90 people