In pictures: Huge earthquake rocks Mexico

Soldiers stand guard near a collapsed buildingReuters
In central Mexico, the army has been deployed to help the rescue effort, which has been continuing through the night
People remove debris outside a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico CityReuters
Across Mexico City, teams of rescue workers and volunteers clawed through the rubble with picks, shovels and their bare hands
AFP
Hundreds of volunteers joined emergency services in the search for survivors
AFP
The quake struck at lunchtime, sending people fleeing through the streets
AFP
The tremor created holes in the sides of multi-storey buildings in the capital
EPA
Cars were buried in rubble
AFP
About two million people in the capital were left without electricity and phone lines were down
Reuters
The quake comes just over a week since another killed 90 people