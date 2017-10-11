Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prisoners and authorities clash in northern Mexico

Thirteen people have been killed in a riot at a Mexican jail, authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon say.

Eight others were severely injured in the disturbance at Cadereyta prison. Local media report that 250 inmates battled security forces.

A spokesman for the state government said lethal force had been used to regain full control of the facility.

It is the latest in a string of bloody clashes in Mexico's jails, which are often dominated by drugs gangs.

Tensions also rose outside the jail, near Monterrey, as prisoners' friends and relatives clashed with police.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Relatives of inmates burnt police gear grabbed from a truck

Many anxiously awaited news, banging on the side of vans which left the site carrying the injured.

Authorities say an initial fight - reportedly between rival gangs - was quashed on Tuesday morning but violence re-erupted later when prisoners started fires.

Black smoke was seen rising over the facility and helicopters were sent to dampen the flames.

One inmate died in the initial fire.

Aldo Fasci, a spokesman for the Nuevo Leon government, told reporters prisoners had taken three guards hostage and security forces had entered after attempts to mediate failed.

In 2016, a riot at Topo Chico prison, in the same state, left 49 people dead.