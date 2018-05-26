Peru's annual Clown Day parade - in pictures

  • 26 May 2018

Hundreds of professional clowns march through Peru's capital, Lima, in costumes, wigs and face paint.

    Every year hundreds of clowns gather in Peru's capital to honour José Alvarez Vélez, or 'Tony Perejil', a popular clown who died on 25 May 1987.

    He was known as the "Clown of the Poor" because he performed in impoverished areas and raised money to help improve those communities. Here, three women prepare for the parade.

    The celebrations are marked by colourful costumes, bright wigs and loud music.

    Many clowns get creative with their costumes.

    They parade through the centre of Lima to the sound of drums, whistles and singing.

    One clown shows off his astronaut-themed outfit.

    People of all ages take part and some even perform tricks.

    Many clowns forgo sensible footwear in the name of style.

    There are costumes inspired by characters from film, TV, and video games.

    But after all that clowning around, some decide to take a hard-earned break.

