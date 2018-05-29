The photos that explain Nicaragua's crisis
What led to more than a month of widespread violent protests that has killed more than 70 people?
-
Reuters
The Central American nation of Nicaragua has been embroiled in political unrest for more than a month, during which more than 70 people have died. What began as small protests over social welfare cuts have evolved into violent clashes involving thousands of people.
-
AFP
Initially, hundreds of protesters - mostly pensioners - took to the streets. But the scale of the response, allegedly involving beatings by pro-government gangs, prompted thousands to join them. The police response grew in kind, and the marches morphed into widespread anti-government rallies.
-
Reuters
The violence has been on both sides. Many police have been injured - but the deaths of dozens of protesters has angered many. One journalist was shot and killed while covering the violence live - by an unknown person - and others say they are being censored. Protesters say President Daniel Ortega is behaving like a dictator.
-
AFP
On the side of the protesters, homemade mortars are a common sight. The smooth tubes are loaded with a projectile and explosive propellant, and fired by lighting a simple fuse.
-
AFP
The use of mortars is so common among the protesters that they have been co-opted by the other side. This woman fired one dramatically at a rally to show her support for President Ortega's FSLN party.
-
Reuters
President Ortega's supporters have staged counter-demonstrations. Mr Ortega claims criminals and gang members have infiltrated protest rallies, while his wife - and vice-president - has previously said police violence is a "legitimate defence against a tiny group" of troublemakers.
-
Reuters
Young people and students have been a major driving force in the protests. Here, they can be seen blocking off the Pan-American highway in Leon. Some student populations have blocked off their entire universities, manning the barricades.
-
Reuters
In April Pope Francis called for an end to the violence - yet it has grown far worse since. Nuns seen here were taking part in a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the violence. Amid all the unrest, the country's dominant Catholic Church has attempted to step in and mediate in the dispute.
-
Reuters
That attempt at mediation failed last week - and the anti-government rallies erupted again last weekend with thousands taking to the streets.