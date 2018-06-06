Latin America & Caribbean

Guatemala volcano aftermath - in pictures

  • 6 June 2018
Related Topics
Firefighters carry a man on a stretcher near an area affected by the eruption Image copyright Reuters

The Fuego volcano, about 40km (25 miles) south-west of Guatemala's capital, erupted on 3 June, killing at least 75 people with 192 still missing.

Emergency services are working to find survivors after a searing cloud of debris hit El Rodeo and other towns on the volcano's slopes.

Work was disrupted on Tuesday when a new eruption sent hot gas and molten rock streaming down its south side.

Displaced people leave an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano in Escuintla, Guatemala Image copyright Reuters

It is Guatemala's deadliest volcanic eruption for more than a century.

Displaced people in an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano Image copyright AFP

Many people have been displaced by the eruption.

A man carries personal belongings at an area affected by the eruption Image copyright Reuters
Displaced people in an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano Image copyright Reuters
A man covered with ash Image copyright Reuters
Funeral of Juan Fernando Galindo Image copyright Reuters

The funeral of Juan Fernando Galindo, a member of the National Coordinator for Disasters Reduction (Conred) was held on Tuesday. Locals and family members gathered in Alotenango to pay their tributes.

He was reported to have died attempting to rescue people during the eruption.

Funeral of Juan Fernando Galindo Image copyright Reuters
Funeral of Juan Fernando Galindo Image copyright Reuters
Rescuers carry the coffin of Juan Fernando Galind Image copyright Reuters

Galindo's relatives received a medal during his wake.

Family members of Juan Fernando Galindo Image copyright Reuters

More than 3,000 residents have been evacuated from the area and people have been advised to wear face masks.

Police continue search for survivors Image copyright EPA
A man receives care at an area affected by the eruption Image copyright Reuters
Rescue workers continue search for survivors Image copyright EPA
Soldiers inspect an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano Image copyright Reuters

One baby girl - seen here in stills from a video - was rescued by a soldier.

A soldier rescues a girl from a hole in an area affected by the eruption Image copyright National Civil Police Guatemala/REUTERS

Firefighters have also been able to rescue animals in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla.

Firefighters rescue animals Image copyright Reuters
Firefighters rescue animals Image copyright Reuters
A sign on a widow covered with ash is seen at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano Image copyright Reuters

Read more on the eruption here.

More on this story