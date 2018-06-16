Venezuela: Caracas club stampede leaves 17 dead
- 16 June 2018
At least 17 people have been killed in a stampede in a nightclub in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the Interior Minister Néstor Reverol has confirmed.
The stampede was triggered when a tear-gas canister was set off during a brawl, he said.
Party-goers were celebrating the end of the school year and several of the dead are reported to be minors.
Seven people have been arrested over the case, the minister said.