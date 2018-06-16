Latin America & Caribbean

Venezuela: Caracas club stampede leaves 17 dead

  • 16 June 2018
Venezuela's Interior Minister Nestor Reverol (file image from August 2016) Image copyright AFP
Image caption Seven people have been arrested over the deaths, said Interior Minister Néstor Reverol

At least 17 people have been killed in a stampede in a nightclub in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the Interior Minister Néstor Reverol has confirmed.

The stampede was triggered when a tear-gas canister was set off during a brawl, he said.

Party-goers were celebrating the end of the school year and several of the dead are reported to be minors.

Seven people have been arrested over the case, the minister said.

Related Topics

More on this story