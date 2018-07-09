Haiti fuel protesters' anger turns on President Moise

Anger at a fuel price hike has turned into violent demands that President Jovenel Moise step down.

  • Burned cars sit parked outside the Delimart supermarket complex, near a gas station, after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018. PA

    At least four people have been killed in three days of protests against a steep hike in fuel prices imposed by the Haitian government on Friday. Protesters set alight cars and blocked roads in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other towns.

  • People loot shops in Delmas, a commune near Port-au-Prince, during protests against the rising price of fuel, on July 8, 2018. AFP

    The double-digit hike in the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene was part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to increase Haiti's government revenue. It triggered widespread anger and in some areas, such as Delmas, protests descended into looting.

  • Protesters destroy a poster of Haitian President Jovenel Moise as they demonstrate in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Petion-Ville on July 7, 2018, against a hike in fuel prices. AFP

    Even though the government announced a temporary suspension of the measure on Saturday, that seems not to have quelled protesters' anger with many demanding that President Jovenel Moise step down.

  • A man talks to a Haitian National Police officer guarding a commercial area that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8, 2018. Reuters

    The government argues that fuel subsidies are costing the government too much but many of those protesting said they were fed up with not being able to afford basic goods, such as rice and cooking oil, and that the 38% increase in petrol would make it even harder for them to make ends meet.

  • A boy eats a jar of baby food in a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8, 2018. Reuters

    But while some of those in looted supermarkets grabbed food ...

  • Looters carry away items in Delmas, a commune near Port-au-Prince, during protests against the rising price of fuel, on July 8, 2018. AFP

    ... others seemed to make off with whatever they could.

  • In this file photo taken on July 7, 2018 People carry loot from a shop in the commune of Petion Ville during protest against the increase in fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince. AFP

    In Petion Ville, smoke could be seen rising from burning cars and barricades while looters carried away their stash.

  • A Haitian National Police officer holds a woman found inside a bank office at a commercial area that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8, 2018 Reuters

    Police arrested some alleged looters who had entered a bank office in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

  • People carry merchandise from the Delimart supermarket complex which was burned during two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018. PA

    But in other areas of the capital law enforcement seemed to be absent.

  • A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018 PA

    Protesters, who say the suspension of the price hike is not enough, have threatened to start a two-day national strike on Monday.

  • People protest over the cost of fuel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 6, 2018. PA

    With many streets still blocked by burning barricades, the French and Canadian embassies said they would remain closed on Monday.

  • A boy carrying his bicycle passes through a barricade on the outskirts of Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, July 8, 2018. Reuters

    President Moise has urged protesters to "go home", but with some lawmakers joining in the calls for his resignation, his position seems far from secure.

