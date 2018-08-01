Image copyright Protección Civil Durango/Twitter Image caption The plane was destined for Mexico City, and had 97 passengers and four crew aboard

A plane has crashed in the capital of Mexico's Durango state, television images show, with the state governor confirming nobody was killed.

Governor José Aispuro tweeted that there were no deaths among the 97 passengers and four crew aboard, although around 85 were injured.

Aeroméxico flight AM2431 was flying from Guadalupe Victoria International Airport to Mexico City.

The crash happened 10km (six miles) from the airport just after take-off.

The airport operator, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, said early data suggests bad weather was the cause, with the plane reportedly trying to take off in a hail storm before being forced to make an emergency landing.

Governor Aispuro said witnesses told him there was a "bang", before the almost full Embraer 190 fell to the ground without warning at around 16:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

Civil defence spokesperson Alejandro Cardoza said a fire which started after the crash was put out, and there were no burn victims.

"Many managed to leave the plane on foot," Mr Cardoza said, although it is unclear how seriously others were hurt.

All health care bodies in the state were on alert to take care of the injured, the governor said.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted that he had also instructed federal agencies to help.

Guadalupe Victoria airport was closed after the crash, authorities said.