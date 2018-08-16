'Holy supper': Mexican church holds mass gathering

  • 16 August 2018

Half a million members of the "Light of the World" church take part in mass baptisms in Guadalajara.

  • A view of the crowds gathered for a ceremony held in Guadalajara by the La Luz del Mundo church AFP

    More than half a million followers of the La Luz del Mundo (The Light of the World) church are gathered in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, where the Christian group has its international headquarters.

  • Faithful take part in the 2018 annual Holy Convocation of "La Luz del Mundo" (The Light of the World) church on August 14, 2018, in Guadalajara AFP

    The fundamentalist Christian church was founded in 1926 by Mexican Eusebio Joaquín González. It claims to have 1.8 million followers in Mexico and many more worldwide, although many religious experts question the numbers given by the church.

  • Women followers of the AFP

    The church has been expanding rapidly in areas of the United States with large Latino populations. Its female followers wear full-length skirts and let their hair grow long. Under the church's rules they cannot wear trousers, make-up or jewellery.

  • A woman with a blue mantilla cries with emotion during the annual gathering of the Light of the World church AFP

    The church describes itself as a "resurgence of the early Christian church". Women cover their heads during services and sit separately from the men.

  • Men raise their hands and cry at an event held in Guadalajara by the Light of the World church. AFP

    The church's followers refer to each other as "brother" or "sister" and emotions often run high during their mass events.

  • An elderly woman is baptised during the annual gathering of the La Luz del Mundo church in Guadalajara AFP

    During its annual gathering in Guadalajara, which it calls "holy convocation", church leaders holds mass baptisms and a "holy supper".

  • A woman is baptised in Guadalajara AFP

    During their baptism, members are fully submerged in a large pool. The group says during the gathering its followers consumed 600,000 loaves of bread and 20,000 litres of wine during the "holy supper".

  • Followers cheer Naáson Joaquín García as he walks down a red carpet AFP

    La Luz del Mundo is led by Naáson Joaquín García, 49. His followers believe he is the last apostle of Jesus.

  • A woman raises her hand to the sky at the annual gathering of the Light of the World church. AFP

    Critics of the church have accused its spiritual director, Naáson Joaquín García, of fostering a cult of personality around himself and say the group resembles a sect rather than a church. Its huge main temple stands outside Guadalajara.

